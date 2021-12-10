Historic Resources Committee meets to discuss next steps on Court Square project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Historic Resources Committee is getting one step closer to presenting its Court Square memorialization project to Charlottesville City Council.

The project is working to teach the history of a former auction block where enslaved people were once sold in the city. Important parts of the meeting include its budget and expanding descendant engagement.

“This is where it gets a lot better, you know, when we can actually start looking forward. I think that’ll be helpful in a community way, you know, to do what we can to kind of be looking toward new vistas,” Historic Resources Committee member Jalane Schmidt said Friday, December 10.

Ideas for community engagement include an event at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and hosting a speaker early next year.

“One of the things that at least Robert and I have been talking about over the past while is having Professor Anne Bailey speak with us, perhaps in February or March, about slave auctions, auctions of enslaved people,” Schmidt said.

The committee plans to ask councilors for funding, but will also use some out of its own budget.

“We are gathering information, we are building community, and that is the scope of what the actions we’re taking. We’re not proposing anything specific. We’re not proposing any changes. We are simply gathering information to inform a future process,” Historic Resources Committee member Phil Varner said.

The committee plans to bring a proposal to the new City Council in January or February.

