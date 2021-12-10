Advertise With Us
Greene County Register getting digitized

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After years of work, century-old newspapers are now available at your fingertips.

The Library of Virginia has digitized the first two years of issues by The Greene County Register.

The paper printed its first issue back in August of 1903. More than a hundred years later, the physical papers were beginning to crumble.

“I noticed the deterioration of the newspaper archive. Paper just doesn’t last that long, and it started, every time you touched the newspaper, it would kind of flake off,” Terry Beigie, former editor of the Greene County Record, said. “I was really concerned that we were losing a lot of our information as a county, so I started to look into ways to save that from happening because a lot of the papers in the office are nowhere else.”

The digitization is also searchable so you can type in keywords and see where they appear on the page.

“Primary sources are so important to telling the full story of something, and newspapers are a primary source where the first draft of history is, and sometimes things get lost in the story without them,” Beigie said.

The Library of Virginia plans on digitizing more issues.

To take a look at them for yourself you can log on to the Library of Virginia website.

