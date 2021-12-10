Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Chesterfield police say online rumors about school riot not credible

The Chesterfield County Police Department offers a mental health resource for officers in need.
The Chesterfield County Police Department offers a mental health resource for officers in need.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are on high alert over social media rumors about a riot at schools Friday.

Lieutenant Lamb with the department says officers are aware and investigating. He adds they found no evidence to suggest the posts are credible.

He went on to say that there are similar posts floating around throughout Virginia.

Earlier this week, Brunswick County Schools announced there will be increased security at schools Friday because of the riot threat going around.

School districts are urging parents to talk with their kids about the consequences of making threats and/or participating in a riot.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is being reported as a top candidate for a pair of...
Clemson OC Tony Elliott arrives in Cville, could he be UVA’s new coach?

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia Beach schools evaluating concerns over 6 books
Governor Northam announces $27 million for gun violence prevention
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County
Nya and Zee Bryant share their holiday mutual aid plan.
Three Charlottesville sisters giving back this holiday season