Chesterfield police say online rumors about school riot not credible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are on high alert over social media rumors about a riot at schools Friday.

Lieutenant Lamb with the department says officers are aware and investigating. He adds they found no evidence to suggest the posts are credible.

We are aware of social media postings circulating claiming there will be violence or a "riot" at schools tomorrow. Police are investigating; We have found no evidence to suggest these posts are credible; There are similar postings throughout Virginia. Police are ready to respond — Lt. J.R. Lamb (@lieutenant_lamb) December 9, 2021

He went on to say that there are similar posts floating around throughout Virginia.

Earlier this week, Brunswick County Schools announced there will be increased security at schools Friday because of the riot threat going around.

School districts are urging parents to talk with their kids about the consequences of making threats and/or participating in a riot.

