Animal advocates form organization to compete in running Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A group of animal advocates in the Shenandoah Valley has created its own organization and submitted a bid to run the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst.

It’s called the Augusta County Pet Project and it formed in just three weeks in response to Waynesboro’s search for a new managing agency.

Former SVASC director Lindsey Huffman, who’s now on with the Augusta County Pet Project, says their mission would be to preserve the life-saving efforts the shelter has achieved.

“We just feel it’s very important to not only maintain those goals but to improve the sustainability of the shelter in general,” Huffman said.

The Augusta County Pet Project has applied for nonprofit status. Its Board of Directors includes people with legal and grant-writing skills, those who have worked in animal control and veterinary medicine, and provided animal care.

AUGUSTA COUNTY PET PROJECT SUBMITS BID FOR ANIMAL SHELTER OPERATIONS SERVICES CONTRACT FOR CITIES OF WAYNESBORO, STAUNTON, AND AUGUSTA COUNTY

New Organization Aims to Turn the Tide with Fresh Approach to Animal Welfare in the Valley

Lyndhurst, VA (December 8, 2021) – Augusta County Pet Project submitted their proposal to the City of Waynesboro to fill NIGP 96206, the Animal Shelter Operations Services contract for the Cities of Waynesboro and Staunton and the County of Augusta.

Executive Summary

ACPP was formed with the singular intent of creating a progressive approach to sheltering the stray and surrendered animals of Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton. Animal sheltering has progressed over the years to become more than just a holding tank for strays, but rather a community focused, all-encompassing outreach and care facility for companion animals.

ACPP will offer the highest level of care for the animals while extending true compassion for the members of our community. We focus on bringing professionalism to the field of animal sheltering by implementing modern and cost effective programs.

Although our company is new, the experience levels of our members are tried and true. We have combined our diverse professional portfolios into one dynamic team that will not only meet the standards of the county and cities, but will make our community a leading example for progressive animal caretaking, both inside the shelter and in the homes of every community member who can access our programs and educational services. Our team is made up of a Board of Directors whose combined years of experience spans decades of dedicated community service, animal care (both in the public and private sectors), business owners, former government employees (former Animal Control Officer and former Corrections Officer), legal expertise, financial and grant writing expertise, and veterinary care. We hold ourselves to high standards of professionalism and our members hold degrees

About Augusta County Pet Project (ACPP)

The mission of the Augusta County Pet Project (ACPP) is to manage and maintain the public intake shelter which Augusta County and the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro rely on for animal management. The ACPP strives to both maintain a minimum 90% save rate and build a collaborative relationship with staff, volunteers, rescue organizations, other shelters, and the general public.

Through this collaborative approach, the ACPP will focus on continued education (for staff, volunteers, community members, and partner organizations), community pet retention, community assistance, mental health awareness and support (as it pertains to staff/volunteer retention and community outreach), and partnerships with other shelters and rescue groups.

This will be achieved by creating paid and volunteer positions within the shelter, providing a more comprehensive and accessible collection of online and in-person resources for community members, adhering to a standard education and training protocol for staff, volunteers, and partnering organizations, and offering a more comprehensive support system for staff and volunteers.

