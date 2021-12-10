American Shakespeare Center reopens for “A Christmas Carol” and Project Goodfellow

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - After taking the fall off, the American Shakespeare Center is reopening this holiday season with “A Christmas Carol” as well as sharing good will through Project Goodfellow.

Inside the Blackfriar’s Playhouse, the actors are busy rehearsing an adaption of Charles Dickins’ classic tale of a stingy Scrooge and his ghostly visitors.

But in the box office, the playhouse is celebrating another tradition with Project Goodfellow which supports the Valley Mission with donations of clothing and supplies.

“Tie the themes of what we do at the American Shakespeare Center with “Christmas Carol” and giving back to humanity,” Stephanie Cabacoy with ASC said . “So, this year we are looking for ponchos, rain gear, shower shoes, first aid supplies and cleaning supplies.”

“A Christmas Carol” opens up December 10 and runs through December 30.

Project Goodfellow is taking donations through January 3. Donations can be dropped off at collection bins in the lobby of the Blackfriars Playhouse on Tuesday – Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and during all performances of “A Christmas Carol.”

For more information, visit the Project Goodwill page on the American Shakespeare Center’s website.

American Shakespeare Center

Supports Valley Mission with

Project Goodfellow

Collecting donations at the Blackfriars Playhouse December 3, 2021-January 3, 2022

As the American Shakespeare Center players tell the tale of the stingy Scrooge onstage this December, the Blackfriars Playhouse lobby will be a place of giving and good will – and they urge their fans and friends to join them in their efforts, dubbed Project Goodfellow.

Initiated in 2018 by American Shakespeare Center cast member Constance Swain, ASC’s Project Goodfellow supports Valley Mission with donations of clothing and supplies. The Shenandoah Valley region’s largest shelter, Valley Mission serves more than 700 unique individuals each year, promoting self-sustainability through the provision of case management, pastoral counseling, financial assistance, and onsite enrichment programs including an afterschool program and onsite mental health counseling. Valley Mission helps restore the lives of people experiencing homelessness, serving neighbors in need 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

American Shakespeare Center will collect ponchos, rain gear, cleaning supplies, undergarments (for men, women and children), first aid supplies and shower shoes, December 3-January 3. Collection bins will be placed in the Blackfriars Playhouse lobby, which is open Monday-Friday from 1-5pm and Saturdays and Sundays 12:30-4:30pm and until performance times during the run of A Christmas Carol, which will be performed live on stage at the Blackfriars December 10-30. ASC’s annual production of the Dickens classic has become a holiday tradition for audiences numbering in the tens of thousands, and it is anticipated that their support of Project Goodfellow will once again demonstrate the true spirit of the season. Donated items will be delivered to Valley Mission by ASC actors and staff.

In addition to collecting and delivering needed items, ASC has invited a group from Valley Mission to see a live performance of A Christmas Carol, and Project Goodfellow founder Constance Swain will record a holiday story to be shared at Valley Mission’s facility.

ASC’s Development and Engagement Manager Stephanie Cabacoy said “Every year, our production of A Christmas Carol is a joyful reminder of the importance of giving. We’re inspired by the work that Valley Mission does, and glad to support it in the company of our actors, crew, staff, volunteers and audiences.”

For more information on Project Goodfellow, visit AmericanShakespeareCenter.com.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.