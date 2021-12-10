Albemarle County’s ‘Community Read’ tackles racial covenants

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s second-ever ‘Community Read’ was discussed during a Zoom panel Thursday night.

Speakers went back in history and analyzed the impact of racist housing policies. They discussed laws and practices, both in the city and county, regarding who could sell property, who could buy property, and how that impacts the present -- from health to economic outcomes.

“We know these practices were indeed carried out, and we know what the life outcomes are,” said Jordy Yager of Mapping Cville and Mapping Albemarle. “But how do we do that in a comprehensive way that looks at neighborhood by neighborhood throughout the whole city, the whole county, the whole region, to then drill down into, ‘Okay, what are the issues of repair that could be taken up?”

