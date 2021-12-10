Albemarle County leaders discuss redlining and racial covenants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Redlining and racial covenants have left a mark on Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“In the early 2,000s the racial makeup of housing in Charlottesville was pretty much what it was in the early 1900s,” Karen C. Waters-Wicks, the community education coordinator for Albemarle County Public Schools said.

“There are countless ways in which that information of who was racially targeted and discriminated against, takes place in today,” Jordan Yager from Mapping Albemarle and Mapping Cville said.

Redlining was a practice in the 1930s where the federal government denied mortgage loans to people of color. “99% of those loans went to white people,” Yager said.

Irtefa Binte-Farid is Albemarle County’s coordinator for equity and accountability. She says racial covenants were another discriminatory practice.

“It’s a legally binding agreement between buyer and seller, so it’s not a law, but it’s an individual transaction between buyer and seller that prevents the buyer from selling that property in the future to the race mentioned in the covenant,” Binte-Farid said.

It was designed to require white home owners to sell only to other whites. She says these practices impacted many different racial groups. It most affected Blacks because their population was rich in Albemarle County.

Now Albemarle County is working to overcome this history.

“We wanted to tackle the history of racial covenants and other exclusionary housing practices, but not just end with the history, but also draw a line to impacts that we see today,” Binte-Farid said.

Click here to see if your deed has a racial covenant. The document also explains how to remove it.

