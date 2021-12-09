Advertise With Us
Virginia releases proposed redistricting map

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The newly released congressional and state legislative maps of Virginia are getting mixed reviews.

Once a decade, the commonwealth redraws districts to account for new census data. These new maps split things up in different ways, especially Albemarle County, which would be effectively bisected in one of them. This also moves some incumbent representatives from their own districts, like Abigail Spanberger.

“You might find yourself in one district today, and then a couple years from now you might find yourself in a different district,” Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said. “The district lines also matters a great deal for political power, because the way the lines are drawn can determine who ends up winning and losing.”

The maps are not final and have only been submitted to the Supreme Court of Virginia for review. You can give your input on the states website.

