UVA doctor says Delta variant is an immediate concern and encourages boosters

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia doctor says getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is especially important right now.

Dr. Bill Petri says UVA is treating people with the Delta variant right now, and boosting is the best way to help and stay ahead of Omicron.

“It would be a big mistake to wait. We’re really trying to vaccinate right now and boost against Delta. We still have big problems with Delta unfortunately in the U.S.,” he said.

He says people who took two doses of Pfizer as well as the Pfizer booster are best protected against the Omicron variant.

Petri says these precautions are important during the cold weather months.

