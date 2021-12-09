Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Music Resource Center holding rummage sale Dec. 11

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Music Resource Center in Charlottesville is hosting a rummage sale for people to pick up holiday gifts for the music lovers in their life.

While doing some winter cleaning, MRC decided to hold a sale of drums, amps, guitars, and more. The sale is slated to run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 11. In the past, lines have been out the door, so make sure to get your spot early.

“We’ve got so much stuff that the kind people of Charlottesville donate, and we cycle through stuff,” MRC Program Director Lucas Brown said. “We like to give back to Charlottesville by having a rummage sale.”

“It allows us to clean out equipment that we have that we maybe don’t have use for, or we don’t have space for in storage,” Executive Director Alice Fox said.

The rummage sale is held twice a year and offers musical equipment at lower prices than normal.

“We try to price things in a way that people in the community can purchase them if they’re looking to buy new musical equipment for themselves, add to an audio setup they already have, or it’s also a great time to buy something for a gift for somebody,” Fox said.

“I think we’re going to have a vintage drum set for sale this weekend. It’s kind of hard to say goodbye to it. It’s a Rogers Holiday, I think, from the 60s or 70s, but it’s time to let it go,” Brown said.

The money raised by the sale pays for new programming at the Music Resource Center.

“We offer lessons, rehearsals spaces. Kids can come here at grade six not knowing anything about music and then leave grade 12 with a whole album that they’ve recorded together with hopeful some friends that they’ve met here,” Brown said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is being reported as a top candidate for a pair of...
Clemson OC Tony Elliott arrives in Cville, could he be UVA’s new coach?

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia Beach schools evaluating concerns over 6 books
Governor Northam announces $27 million for gun violence prevention
The Chesterfield County Police Department offers a mental health resource for officers in need.
Chesterfield police say online rumors about school riot not credible
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County
Nya and Zee Bryant share their holiday mutual aid plan.
Three Charlottesville sisters giving back this holiday season