Music Resource Center holding rummage sale Dec. 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Music Resource Center in Charlottesville is hosting a rummage sale for people to pick up holiday gifts for the music lovers in their life.

While doing some winter cleaning, MRC decided to hold a sale of drums, amps, guitars, and more. The sale is slated to run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 11. In the past, lines have been out the door, so make sure to get your spot early.

“We’ve got so much stuff that the kind people of Charlottesville donate, and we cycle through stuff,” MRC Program Director Lucas Brown said. “We like to give back to Charlottesville by having a rummage sale.”

“It allows us to clean out equipment that we have that we maybe don’t have use for, or we don’t have space for in storage,” Executive Director Alice Fox said.

The rummage sale is held twice a year and offers musical equipment at lower prices than normal.

“We try to price things in a way that people in the community can purchase them if they’re looking to buy new musical equipment for themselves, add to an audio setup they already have, or it’s also a great time to buy something for a gift for somebody,” Fox said.

“I think we’re going to have a vintage drum set for sale this weekend. It’s kind of hard to say goodbye to it. It’s a Rogers Holiday, I think, from the 60s or 70s, but it’s time to let it go,” Brown said.

The money raised by the sale pays for new programming at the Music Resource Center.

“We offer lessons, rehearsals spaces. Kids can come here at grade six not knowing anything about music and then leave grade 12 with a whole album that they’ve recorded together with hopeful some friends that they’ve met here,” Brown said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.