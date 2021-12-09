First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is in Virginia, making it the 22nd state in the country to have a confirmed case.

The Virginia Department of Health says an adult living in the northwestern part of the state tested positive. That finds doctors urging continued precautions as families gather for the holidays.

Dr. Parham Jaberi oversees all health departments in Virginia. He’s had his eye on the new variant and is studying how it differs from the last contagious variant, Delta.

“It may be more easily transmissible. It can [potentially] more easily infect individuals,” he said.

Thursday, the health department revealed an adult who lives in the northwestern part of the state contracted Omicron.

“This is right before Christmas. Do we need to make changes for family dinner?” NBC12 asked.

“No, I think it’s good to be aware that we have this variant that is potentially spread a little more easier than the others, but I’m hoping that it doesn’t change our plans,” Dr. Jaberi said.

Instead, he says to get vaccinated if you haven’t and get a booster if you’re eligible.

“It’s still the best method of protecting oneself,” Dr. Jaberi said.

He says that protection isn’t just for you, but for those, you will come in contact with, especially during the holidays.

“If you do have signs and symptoms, a fever, chill, loss of sense of taste or smell right before your trip, you might want to think twice about if you want to go on that trip, and I would strongly recommend that you get tested,” he said.

The good news about Omicron, Dr. Jaberi says, it does not appear to be causing severe illness, for instance, sending people to the hospital. However, the variant is still new, so experts continue to monitor it.

He recommends continued hand washing and masking when indoors, especially if you’re around many people.

VDH said viruses charge all the time, and it expects to see more variants emerge over time.

