Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Charlottesville police holding toy drive

Charlottesville Police Department toy drive
Charlottesville Police Department toy drive(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is holding a holiday toy drive.

CPD is asking for unwrapped, new toys that can be dropped off in a bin at the police department. In addition to toys, it is also accepting monetary donations, which would be used to purchase toys.

Police will hand out the toys at an event Monday, December 20.

“It allows our guys, our officers, to get out of their car and to introduce themselves for people who are new to the department or for guys who’ve been here for a while to see people that they’ve known for years,” CPD Corporal Eric Thomas said.

Donations are being accepted until Friday, Dec. 17.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is being reported as a top candidate for a pair of...
Clemson OC Tony Elliott arrives in Cville, could he be UVA’s new coach?

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia Beach schools evaluating concerns over 6 books
Governor Northam announces $27 million for gun violence prevention
The Chesterfield County Police Department offers a mental health resource for officers in need.
Chesterfield police say online rumors about school riot not credible
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County
Nya and Zee Bryant share their holiday mutual aid plan.
Three Charlottesville sisters giving back this holiday season