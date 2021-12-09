Charlottesville police holding toy drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is holding a holiday toy drive.

CPD is asking for unwrapped, new toys that can be dropped off in a bin at the police department. In addition to toys, it is also accepting monetary donations, which would be used to purchase toys.

Police will hand out the toys at an event Monday, December 20.

“It allows our guys, our officers, to get out of their car and to introduce themselves for people who are new to the department or for guys who’ve been here for a while to see people that they’ve known for years,” CPD Corporal Eric Thomas said.

Donations are being accepted until Friday, Dec. 17.

