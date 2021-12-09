Albemarle County Police, Fire bring Santa to kids in area neighborhoods

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police and Fire are getting into the holiday spirit. Wednesday night, the ACPD had some help -- with a visitor all the way from the North Pole.

ACPD officers, Santa Claus, and other Christmas-themed guests visited kids in several neighborhoods. They gave out candy, but say it’s about a lot more than holiday treats.

The joyous and jolly embodiment of Christmas came to Albemarle County with members of its police department to help spread some cheer, and the kids loved it.

“He was great and he was nice to everybody,” said Elise Richmond Cofresi.

Even the Grinch was nice. The Grinch, also known by his alias -- Albemarle County Police Officer Joe George -- explained why ACPD was looking forward to the event.

“It’s the kids,” he said. “It’s about being out here in the community and letting them see the police in a different way -- a more favorable way than maybe they would’ve had some experience with otherwise.”

Here’s Santa’s upcoming schedule, according to the county:

Albemarle County Fire Rescue’s Santa Run

Santa will be atop a fire engine to drive through the following neighborhoods sometime between 2-4 pm (or, until they’ve visited all the neighborhoods on that day’s schedule).

· Saturday, December 11th:

· Deerwood, Abington Place, Forest Springs, Airport Acres, Pineridge, Jefferson Village, Terrybrook, Lansford Hills, and Proffitt Road to Polo Grounds

· Saturday, December 19th:

· Ridgewood, Forest Lakes South, Hollymead, Hollymead Square, Forest Lakes, Forest Ridge

· Sunday, December 20th:

· Lake Acres, Camelot, Briarwood, North Pines, Piney Mountain, Sandy Branch, Coventry

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.