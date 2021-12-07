Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Virginia judge issues injunction in skill games lawsuit

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that banned electronic betting machines that had proliferated in gas stations, bars and other locations around the state.

The injunction puts the so-called skill game ban on hold until a trial set for May. That’s according to Bill Stanley, a GOP state senator and attorney representing former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler.

Sadler’s truck stop and gas station company brought the lawsuit.

The suit was filed against Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring. Spokeswomen for the two officials declined comment.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

