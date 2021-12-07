Colder Air Quickly Returning. Watching Wednesday for Some Light Snow or Mix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a mild Monday, temperatures dropping quickly tonight, behind the passage of a sharp cold front. Cold start Tuesday and a chilly afternoon, with highs only in the low to mid 40s, some twenty degrees colder, than Monday. Still watching a developing weather system for the mid-week, that looks to bring some light snow or a wintry mix to parts of the region Wednesday morning. At this time, a weaker system is expected with lighter precipitation. A light dusting to less than one inch, mainly grassy areas is most likely. We will continue to monitor. While still chilly Thursday, temperatures to trend milder again, for the late week and into the weekend. However, another front is expected to bring rain showers over the weekend.

Tonight: Clearing, breezy early, colder. Lows 25-30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows around 30.

Wednesday: Light snow and or wintry mix, mainly in the morning, before tapering off by early afternoon. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Variable clouds, mild, showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.

Sunday: Mainly AM showers, clearing, breezy. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.

