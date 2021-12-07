Bundle up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our gusty wind has finally calmed, however, temperatures will be much colder today. After reaching the upper 60s and low 70s yesterday, most areas will remain in the 40s today. Meanwhile, we are tracking two weather disturbances that are expected to bring light wintry weather to the region Wednesday. Light snow, sleet and rain will develop Wednesday morning, and while under an inch is expected, there could be a few slick spots on some roads. The fast moving system will exit, and improving conditions will move in later in the day Wednesday. Temperatures will begin to warm by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Light snow, sleet & rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

