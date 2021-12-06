Windy and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, gusty wind and a few showers late this afternoon. A southwest wind will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 60s, ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers will develop later as the front advances across the region. Behind the front conditions turn much colder, setting the stage for our next event Wednesday. Another developing system will bring a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain to the area starting Wednesday morning. Accumulations will be under an inch, with most of that on grassy areas. Our late week will feature a gradual warming trend that will take us into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy & mild, with showers, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Showers move out, clearing & cold, Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Light mix of snow, sleet, & rain, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

