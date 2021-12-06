Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

What’s behind the NDAA delay?

Lawmakers reach an impasse while considering the National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act would increase military spending by around 5 percent this year, but the annual policy bill has hit a few hiccups in the U.S Senate.

For decades, the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support.

This year, lawmakers from both sides agree a swift approval of legislation is necessary.

“This is how we fund the military; it’s passed for 60 years,” said Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)

“We’ve never shirked our duties to provide for our military men and women to have the equipment that they need, the training they need, their salaries,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

However, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

The NDAA green lights funding for defense-related activities, but since it’s a large bill that’s passed annually, it’s also used as a vehicle for other legislative items.

With Democrats in charge of the upper chamber, former Assistant Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb with the Center of American Progress said some proposals this year include requiring women to register for the draft, and a push for a sexual assault and military justice overhaul.

Some GOP members, however, are objecting because of proposals that they too want included, like a bill imposing sanctions on a Russian-backed natural gas pipeline.

“To get that passed you need 60 votes, the Republicans have opposed it,” said Korb. “And some Democrats because they don’t like the amount of the budget. The budget is actually higher than what Trump had proposed.”

It’s still unclear which amendments, if any, the Senate will consider.

The House and Senate must pass an agreed-upon version of the bill, to send to the President’s desk for his signature.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion Energy to shut off power due to outstanding bills

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny, breezy and chilly
Rep. Abigail Spanberger Interview
Rep. Spanberger touts veteran-specific benefits of spending bills at virtual town hall
Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine gives insight into infrastructure bill’s impact on Virginia
University of Virginia Center for Politics "American Democracy Conference"
Impact of ‘Critical Race Theory’ in Virginia race, politics discussed at UVA event
Del. Sally Hudson
Del. Sally Hudson discusses legislating in divided government under Gov. Youngkin