Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

VSU student dies after shooting near campus

Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting(The T&D)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A student from Virginia State University has died after a shooting near campus on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive on Dec. 5. Just before 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick - near Virginia State University - for a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria, suffering from gunshot wounds. Wharton was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries where he later died.

Police say Wharton was a current student at Virginia State University. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion Energy to shut off power due to outstanding bills

Latest News

Staunton community member greet Bessie Weller Elementary students with a kindness tunnel as...
Staunton City Schools launches kindness challenge
FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty...
Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal
Outside of the Charlottesville Community Vaccination Center (FILE)
BRHD seeing large increase in COVID-19 boosters given
(FILE)
Infrastructure bill to help fund Virginia’s roads, bridges, railways