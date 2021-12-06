Vaccinated kids using fingerprints to make art in Charlottesville

Advertise With Us
Vaccinated kids include their fingerprint to make a tree
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville wanted to bring some fun to its children’s vaccination events.

Staff members brought posters and finger paint to each of their locations so that each kid who got vaccinated against COVID-19 could literally leave their mark: adding their fingerprint to a tree full of vaccinated fingers.

“So we really wanted to celebrate the positive energy that we’ve waited so long,” Sarah Knight said. “We finally have this chance to get this safe, effective vaccine for our 5-to-11-year-old patients.”

Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville is still offering children’s COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only.

