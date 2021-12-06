SMU and University of Virginia to play in Inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The SMU Mustangs and University of Virginia (UVA) Cavaliers will play each other in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Wednesday, December 29 at 11 a.m.

“The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be a new landmark sporting tradition New England can be proud of, and we could not be more excited to have these two outstanding teams participating in the inaugural game at historic Fenway Park on December 29,” said Michael Welts, CMO of Wasabi Technologies. “Beyond the field, we are also honored to further the game’s philanthropic mission through the Honor Roll program, which recognizes the incredible efforts of educators to help students reach their full potential in and out of the classroom, while supporting access to quality education in our region. Not only will the Wasabi Fenway Bowl ignite a new passion for college sports in New England, it’s a tremendous opportunity to give back to our local community.”

In a press conference after the announcement, Bronco Mendenhall said, “I think it’s an amazing experience to play a football game and a memorable one for UVA and for our players and part of the job besides winning and playing well is continuing the educational and Boston is a really cool place to go. It made a lot of sense to me.”

Virginia enters the 2021 Bowl Season with a record of 6-6 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference). The 2021 Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be UVA’s 22nd bowl game appearance in program history. The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between SMU and Virginia. The Cavaliers will play their first game in the city of Boston since 2010 when they visited Boston College

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.