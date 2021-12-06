Sheriff’s office: Report of active shooter at Louisa Middle School false alarm

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said the report of an active shooter at Louisa Middle School was a false alarm.

The sheriff’s office was called around 3:15 p.m. for the report of an active shooter at the school.

“The call came in stating that an electronic message was received advising that there was an active shooter, and that the school was currently on lockdown,” the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they were able to quickly determine that it was a false alarm.

“The Louisa County Middle School was thoroughly searched by LCSO Deputies, and determined to be safe, and now each of the remaining schools are currently being searched, just as a precaution,” the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-967-1234.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.