Region Ten hosting overdose reversal training workshops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to opioid overdoses. In 2020, the commonwealth saw a 42% increase in overdose deaths.

According to Region Ten, a lot of these deaths are largely due to an increase in fentanyl contamination in counterfeit pills.

“Fentanyl is a very, very powerful opioid,” Rebecca Kendall said. “Just a small amount of it can be lethal.”

The Virginia Department of Health says fentanyl contributed to 71% of all fatal overdoses in 2020.

“We do know that there is this risk nationwide of these counterfeit pills that have fentanyl in them that can be bought and sold on the internet and that is a high risk,” Kendall said.

Now, Region Ten is hosting overdose reversal training workshops. The organization is hoping to save lives.

“The second Wednesday of the month at 12:30 we do an online overdose reversal training. After people complete that training, they get a certificate that they can bring into any of the offices around the county, or around Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Nelson, any of our main Region Ten offices to get free Narcan,” Kendall said.

Kendall says making it easier for anyone to get free Narcan is critical. The drug, if given in time, can stop an overdose from being fatal.

“This is not just for folks who are using drugs themselves,” Kendall said. “If you have a friend or family member that you are concerned about, this can be a really active way to save a life and start a conversation about treatment.”

If you need to reach out to Region Ten, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.