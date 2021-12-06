ReadyKids and Pie Chest are working together to collect board games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sometimes giving back can be as easy as pie. Two groups in Charlottesville are proving that notion.

The Pie Chest is collecting new board games that will be donated to ReadyKids. If you bring a brand new game to the store, you can get a free slice of pie or a small coffee.

Both ReadyKids and Pie Chest are trying to provide screen free, bonding activities for kids and families this holiday season. They say it’s especially important as the weather gets colder.

“ReadyKids works with over 700 kids families and early child educators right here in Charlottesville every single year, and so this is an opportunity to make their holiday season just a little bit better,” Allison Henderson with ReadyKids said.

They are taking donations at Pie Chest up until December 10. You can drop off a new game at 119 4th St NE.

