Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.

A Chipotle may be taking over the old TGI Friday’s building in Hollymead Town Center. The plan would be to knock down the current building and build a new one with a drive-thru window. The new building would be smaller than the original one.

The Architectural Review Board voted to suggest approval for the initial plan.

