Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site in Times Square, April 12, 2021, in New York. All New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters. A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have temporarily blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.

De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the deadline for the mandate is Dec. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville (FILE)
Dominion Energy to shut off power due to outstanding bills

Latest News

The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti...
US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages
Outside of the Charlottesville Community Vaccination Center (FILE)
BRHD seeing large increase in COVID-19 boosters given
(FILE)
Infrastructure bill to help fund Virginia’s roads, bridges, railways
First-time freshmen at the University of Louisville and other universities could be called the...
Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll