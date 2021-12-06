Mild today, wintry Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a mild start. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected today. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Winds will increase today, with a few late afternoon and evening showers. Behind the front we turn colder Tuesday. Meanwhile, another system will develop and bring a chance for light snow, sleet and rain to the region Wednesday morning. Skies will clear behind this system, with a gradual warm-up going into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Light snow, sleet & rain, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Morning showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

