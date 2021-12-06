Infrastructure bill to help fund Virginia’s roads, bridges, railways

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia transit and highway systems are getting a big federal boost.

More than $8 billion will be coming into Virginia over the next five years to maintain roads, bridges, and rail.

Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner say that more than $19 million is expected for Charlottesville, but this number has not been confirmed yet for the city.

“Once we receive information on how much we’re getting, what we’re permitted to use this money for, and what the restrictions are, then we’ll take that to City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on any future projects that we may have,” Charlottesville Area Transit Marketing Coordinator Kyle Ervin said. “But until we know that amount, we’re just waiting for it to come in.”

Once the amount and how exactly the money will be distributed is confirmed, the city will know more about which projects can be funded.

