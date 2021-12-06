Advertise With Us
Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal

FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty...
FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The pedestal has been covered in graffiti, with some describing it as a work of protest art that should be left in place.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Preliminary work is underway to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

A crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon. It’s one of the first steps in what’s expected to be a weeks-long process.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the capital city’s historic Monument Avenue.

The governor also announced plans to convey the state-owned site to the city of Richmond after the pedestal is removed.

The disassembly process is expected to start Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

