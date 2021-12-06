Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Preliminary work is underway to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.
A crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon. It’s one of the first steps in what’s expected to be a weeks-long process.
Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the capital city’s historic Monument Avenue.
The governor also announced plans to convey the state-owned site to the city of Richmond after the pedestal is removed.
The disassembly process is expected to start Wednesday.
