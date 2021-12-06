Advertise With Us
Creciendo Juntos hosts bake sale to provide a resources for Latinx community

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A bonfire and baked goods came to Albemarle County on Sunday, December 5.

Creciendo Juntos, also called the CJ Network, hosted a bake and art sale.

It’s a Charlottesville nonprofit that strives to help Latinx people in the area through mentorship and education.

The money raised will go towards helping students in grade school.

“We connect Latinx college students with Latinx high school students to provide them mentorship, a support group, networking, and they can kind of get an idea of what the college experience looks like and kind of help first generation students get to college as well,” Karina Monroy, CJ’s executive director said.

Baker to Bakery, Albemarle Baking Co, and Splendora’s Gelato are a few businesses that pitched in goods for free, that Creciendo Juntos sold.

If you missed the sale but would like to donate, click here.

