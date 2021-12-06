Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-06
JMRL offering virtual showing of documentary about its past

JMRL Central Branch (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering a chance to catch a documentary about its history.

Charlottesville film maker Lorenzo Dickerson’s documentary, Free and Open to the Public , premiered at the Paramount Theater back in October. The documentary traces 100 years of the library’s history. The name references how the library was once segregated during the Jim Crow era.

“We were struck by the fact that while the current organization is free and open to the public, and really has a mission to serve all, historically in the institution that has not been the case,” Library Director David Plunkett said.

The documentary will have a virtual showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 9.

