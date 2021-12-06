Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-06
CAFF looks for fosters with diverse backgrounds and accepting of LGBTQ+ teens

Community Attention Foster Families is recruiting new foster parents accepting of LGBTQ+ teens...
Community Attention Foster Families is recruiting new foster parents accepting of LGBTQ+ teens and kids of all ages from different backgrounds
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Attention Foster Families is currently recruiting new households.

“Of course babies are wonderful and they are precious but we do see older children, preteens, teenagers, who people aren’t as apt to want to open their homes to,” program co-supervisor, Charlsie Stratton said.

The program works to temporarily rehome babies, children, and teens until their home lives improve and they can return to biological parents.

Tiffany Polychrones, a CAFF family services specialist, says finding homes for teens takes a lot of effort.

“It’s one of those anomalies where people are like, ‘I don’t know how to work with a teenager,’ maybe they only have young children in their homes and have never raised a teenager,” Polychrones said.

Now the search is on for new families from all walks of life.

“We would really like to diversify our foster parent pool to be more representative of culture, race ethnicity, and diversity,” Polychrones said.

She says kids and teens will adapt in their new environments easier if they feel accepted and represented.

“Specifically teens that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community,” Polychrones said.

For these teens, placement is especially hard. They’re hoping families will open their doors.

“I think there are a lot of good things that we tend to forget about with our older kids that come from hard places,” Stratton said.

She encourages families to think about teens being more self sufficient than babies, who are the easiest to rehome, despite the challenge that parenting brings.

