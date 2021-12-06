BRHD seeing large increase in COVID-19 boosters given

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District says it has seen a jump in coronavirus booster shots given out in the last week.

BRHD says ever since boosters have been expanded for anyone 18 and above, it has been seeing more appointments filling up. This expansion, combined with the fear of the new omicron variant, has led to an increase in the number of people coming in for their booster.

Even with more vaccinations, the district says there are still plenty of appointments available, especially at the Community Vaccination Center at Seminole Square.

Those with the Blue Ridge Health District also say they could continue to expand to meet demand.

