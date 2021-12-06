Blue Ridge Health District working to fix disparities within child vaccination rates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District has already reached its child vaccination goal, which was set for January, but there are some gaps in it.

More than 35% of children ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated in the district, but it may not seem like that everywhere. In both Albemarle County and Charlottesville the rate is around 49%. In Fluvanna County it’s around 22%, Greene and Nelson counties are at 16%, and Louisa County is around 13%.

Those with the Blue Ridge Health District say these disparities may have to do with access.

“The offices that have been offering pediatric doses primarily are in Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” Ryan McKay with the BRHD said. “And so there is an access component to that.”

Access is not just about where the vaccines are offered, but also the time.

“Our local health department, if you try and make an appointment there, it’s really from 12-4, that’s the only time slot,” Carla Alpern, Louisa County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services, said. “So that that’s not as accessible for working parents who works in during the day.”

There’s an effort from both the schools and the Blue Ridge Health District to fix the problems seen and fill the gap.

“We were doing a little bit more here in neighborhoods that were disproportionately impacted by COVID, where maybe parents were frontline workers and were more exposed,” McKay said. “And so now our focus shifts a little bit more on getting to where people are in our, our outlying localities in the rural areas.”

The BRHD says some of those efforts may include taking out the mobile unit that is able to go into any of the localities, and provide access where there is a need. There are also plans to continue working with the schools.

“The clinics that we’ve held on here, that have been hosted on-site in the schools have been in the evenings, 5 to 7, and then also on Saturdays,” Alpern said. “So that that makes it a little more accessible for parents.”

Both the schools and the health district say there has been great success at sporting events, in terms of using it as an outlet for vaccine distribution in more rural areas. So now, there are plans to host more events there.

“We’re working on what I call an all-in-one shot clinic, because it’s going to be one of our basketball games to get it all in one shot,” Alpern said. “So that but it will be for for the adults and for the kids, 5-11 year olds and the older ones”.

The Blue Ridge Health District says there will be even more vaccination efforts in the new year, and Louisa County Public Schools is also planning more child vaccination clinics.

