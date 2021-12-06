Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle County seeking input for new police chief

ACPD recruiter car
ACPD recruiter car(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County will soon be tasked with hiring a new police chief and wants your help with the process.

Current Chief Ron Lantz will retire next spring. The county says the recruitment process can take several months which is why it wants to hear the community’s priorities now.

The county has published a survey to get the public’s input on the needs of the department and the skills, leadership attributes, and experience they’d like to see in the police chief position.

It also says it has used this method for recruiting before and it proved successful in the past.

“We’ll use what the community tells... to develop what we call the candidate profile, which is a several page document that goes out to applicants, or people who are interested in potentially becoming applicants, to really articulate what is it that we’re looking for.” Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said.

The survey is open until December 14. The county says it should only take about five minutes to fill out.

Click here for the Albemarle County VA Police Chief Input Survey.

