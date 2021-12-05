Rivanna Conservation Alliance plants hundreds of native trees

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Conservation Alliance volunteers planted 215 native trees and shrubs in Albemarle County. They are working to restore 14.5 acres of forest land on Dunlora Farm.

“Trees in this area are going to do a much better job of holding in the soil and keeping the polluted runoff out of the river,” executive director of the alliance, Lisa Wittenborn said.

She planted alongside volunteers like Tom Duffy, the president of the Dunlora Community Association. He says there’s even more work to be done.

“Right across the creek we’re doing reforestation. We just get rid of the invasives,” Duffy said.

They say reducing pollutants like sediments and improving wildlife habitat are their primary goals.

