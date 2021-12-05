Advertise With Us
First Street holiday fair hosts vendors on Downtown Mall

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Vendors, live music and shoppers hit the Downtown Mall for some pre-holiday fun.

The First Street Holiday Fair brought Santa and children out for pictures.

Kandid Pins, Ella Roe Jewelry, and Best Life Beauti are just a few businesses that set up for the event, December 4.

“I got to spend a lot more time with the business during the pandemic because I was home a lot, so I got to put all my love and attention into it for sure,” Tamra Collins, owner of Best Life Beauti said.

Ellie Rose Portillo owns Ella Roe Jewelry.

“In the pandemic, I did start mostly with friends purchasing things and then I started doing some markets as they started opening up again in the late summer. It’s just been getting better and better as the pandemic has hopefully been getting better too,” Portillo said.

Both business owners say COVID-19 took a toll on small businesses, but they’re thankful to build on their successes in Charlottesville.

