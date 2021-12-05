Drastic Weather Changes
Breezy and Mild Monday, Snow Risk Wednesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more seasonable early December day on this Sunday. Tracking a weather disturbance over the lower Mississippi Valley. That Low Pressure area and associated Cold Front will increase our clouds Sunday night into Monday.
A quick rebound in temperature Monday ahead of the Cold Front. There will be a sprinkle or passing shower Monday afternoon and evening. Not much measurable rainfall expected.
Chilly and dry Tuesday.
Watching a stronger storm system due in on Wednesday. This one will have colder air to work with and that could cause a some wintry mix of wet snow and sleet at the beginning. Some forecast models give the region a light grassy accumulation.
While others keep is mostly a chilly rain and no accumulation. Keep checking back for updates on this system.
Chilly and dry Thursday. A moderation in temperature late week and to start next weekend. Rain chances also increase for the weekend.
Sunday: Clouds and sunshine. Cooler, more seasonable. Highs low to mid 50s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Most areas stay dry. Lows low to mid 40s.
Monday: Milder and breezy, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A sprinkle or passing shower chance. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Tracking possibly wet snow and sleet, along with a cold rain. If it’s mostly snow, the region would end up with its first little accumulation. Highs upper 30s. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs mid 60s.
