Drastic Daily Weather Changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds overnight with a southerly breeze will keep temperatures higher than recent nights. Tracking a Cold Front over the Ohio Valley. Ahead of this front, our winds will gust from a milder southwesterly direction Monday. Only a passing sprinkle or brief rain shower Monday afternoon into early earning.

Trending colder and dry Tuesday. The next weather system arrives on Wednesday. Working with limited moisture, it will be just cold enough for some wet snow and sleet to a chilly rain shower. Some areas may get a little, brief accumulation. Especially north and west. Keep checking back for updates.

Dry and chilly Thursday. A Warm Front passes by Thursday night into Friday with a rain shower risk. Temperatures rebound Friday and Saturday. Feeling like spring at this time to start the next weekend. Next next strong Cold Front will push over the region on Sunday with a better rain chance.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Southwest winds of 10 to 30 mph. Highs in the 60s. A sprinkle or brief rain shower possible. Little to no measurable rain expected. Lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and colder. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Some wet snow, sleet and cold rain showers. A little grassy accumulation possible for parts of the region. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a little milder. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and mainly dry and warmer at this time. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50.

Sunday: Rain showers with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.