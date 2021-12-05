Advertise With Us
Divest UVA hosts rally near UVA Rotunda and Madison Hall

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A rally was held at the University of Virginia on Saturday, December 4.

Divest UVA is a coalition of students, alumni, and organizations demanding the university not to invest in alleged use of fossil fuels like gas or coal.

“The university has an action plan to lower its carbon emissions and other forms of climate mitigation on grounds. However, it’s still financially supporting the fossil fuel industry, which is the largest source of the climate crisis,” Aayusha Khanal, one of the event’s organizers said.

The group collected 1,300 commitments from students, faculty, and alumni to refuse donating to the university until it meets their demands.

“We first hope for transparency, first and foremost, that’s the most important step in any right direction in our opinion, for the university to have full transparency both on their investments and their future investment plans,” rally attendee, Emilie Bidgoli said.

Divest UVA is hoping UVIMCO, the university’s investment management company, will release information on exactly how much or how little UVA invests in fossil fuels.

