Crozet Winter Brews Festival returns

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Crozet Winter Brews Festival is back, and it’s bringing big business for breweries all around.

This is the third year of the festival after taking a break last year due to the pandemic, but breweries and cideries were eager to come out again. More than 30 different drinks are featured from 17 different breweries.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales go to benefit the Crozet Park.

“We love our community,” event director, Ewa Harr said. “We love our local breweries and cideries and it’s just really nice to bring everyone together and have a good time.”

This festival is only once a year, so if you missed it this time, you will have to wait until next winter to attend.

