Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Temperature Roller Coaster

Couple Rain Chances and Brief Wintry Mix Possible
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a chilly start to the day, expect a quick rise in temperature this Saturday afternoon. A dry Cold Front arrives tonight and this will knock temperatures to more seasonable levels for Sunday.

A warmer southerly wind flow will arrive on Monday ahead of the next Cold Front. Tracking a few shower chances for the overnight Sunday into Monday and Monday evening. Not much rainfall expected.

Trending cooler again for Tuesday, Wednesday and next Thursday. At the same time a stronger storm system will arrive from the southwest Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some of the precipitation may begin as a little wintry mix of snow and sleet for part of the region before going over to a chilly rain. Keep checking back for updates.

Drying and cool for next Thursday.

Temperatures moderate by next Friday and Saturday.

Saturday: Clouds and sun. Still mild for the first Saturday of December this afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Clouds and sun. Cooler with high temperatures more seasonable for this time of year. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Most areas stay dry. Shower risk overnight to the east. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder. A passing shower and sprinkle possible. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the colder lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday: A brief chance for a little sleet/snow mix early before going over to all rain. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: A little milder and partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Still Mild Saturday, Cooler Sunday. Some Rain Chances Next Week
nbc29 weather at noon
You gotta love it !
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon