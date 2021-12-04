Temperature Roller Coaster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a chilly start to the day, expect a quick rise in temperature this Saturday afternoon. A dry Cold Front arrives tonight and this will knock temperatures to more seasonable levels for Sunday.

A warmer southerly wind flow will arrive on Monday ahead of the next Cold Front. Tracking a few shower chances for the overnight Sunday into Monday and Monday evening. Not much rainfall expected.

Trending cooler again for Tuesday, Wednesday and next Thursday. At the same time a stronger storm system will arrive from the southwest Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some of the precipitation may begin as a little wintry mix of snow and sleet for part of the region before going over to a chilly rain. Keep checking back for updates.

Drying and cool for next Thursday.

Temperatures moderate by next Friday and Saturday.

Saturday: Clouds and sun. Still mild for the first Saturday of December this afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Clouds and sun. Cooler with high temperatures more seasonable for this time of year. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Most areas stay dry. Shower risk overnight to the east. Lows lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder. A passing shower and sprinkle possible. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the colder lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday: A brief chance for a little sleet/snow mix early before going over to all rain. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: A little milder and partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

