Still Mild Saturday, Cooler Sunday. Some Rain Chances Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still Mild to start this December weekend with cooler, more seasonable conditions on Sunday. Another cold front will approach and move across the region Saturday. Temperatures will in the 60s. Cooler by Sunday and more clouds arriving by afternoon. Some showers and briefly milder Sunday. Chilly temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, with another storm approaching Wednesday, that may bring us some decent rain. The timing of this system and marginally cold air at onset, could cause a brief wintry mix, before just chilly rain. Continue to check back on forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows 35-40.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, still mild. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, late clearing. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, chilly, rain - may start as a wintry mix. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Some showers, sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.