Drastic Daily Weather Changes Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A still chill in the air overnight. Wind near calm under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Tracking a dry Cold Front from the north. This will cause high temperatures to be about ten degrees lower on Sunday compared to the lower 60s over central Virginia Saturday afternoon.

Also tracking a weak weather disturbance over the lower Mississippi Valley. That Low Pressure area and associated Cold Front will increase our clouds Sunday night. A passing shower chance near and east of Route 15 Sunday night.

A quick rebound in temperature Monday ahead of a Cold Front. There will be a sprinkle or passing shower Monday afternoon and evening. Not much measurable rainfall expected.

Chilly and dry Tuesday.

Watching a stronger storm system due in on Wednesday. This one will have colder air to work with and that could cause a little wintry mix of wet snow and sleet at the beginning. Mostly a chilly rain shower thereafter. Keep checking back for updates on this system.

Chilly and dry Thursday. A moderation in temperature late week and to start next weekend.

Saturday night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the chilly low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Clouds and sunshine. Cooler, more seasonable. Highs low to mid 50s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Most areas stay dry. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Milder under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A sprinkle or shower chance. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: A little wintry mix of wet snow and sleet over to a chilly rain shower. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance at this time. Highs milder in the lower 60s.

