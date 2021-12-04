Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Destination Downtown Waynesboro to host first annual Holiday Market

The First Annual Holiday Market is happening Saturday December 4, in downtown Waynesboro.
The First Annual Holiday Market is happening Saturday December 4, in downtown Waynesboro.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is having its first annual Holiday Market this Saturday. Destination Downtown Waynesboro is sponsoring the event.

The Main Street Alley will be filled with local artisans and vendors. Entertainment and food trucks will be in the Lumos Plaza.

Destination Downtown Waynesboro President Sarah Severs says it’s a great way to celebrate the season and to get people downtown to support merchants.

“We’ve got a lot of restaurants. We’ve got a lot of great stores and new stores are opening all the time. Plus we have museums and we’ve got the local theater,” Severs said. “It’s just a fun place to be.”

Santa is expected to make an appearance in the afternoon and you can buy the very first Waynesboro ornament.

The Waynesboro Holiday Market is Saturday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

Youngkin and McAuliffe
Governor’s race shatters fundraising record
Signs on the Second Street Gallery Window
Friday Art Walk begins in Charlottesville
Delivering donations to the Toy Lift
Toy Lift Charities donate gifts to children at Fashion Square Mall
COVID-19 lab testing (FILE)
Delays and types of testing impacting COVID-19 variant tracking