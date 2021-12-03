Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

You gotta love it !

Back to reality
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Although a little cooler, temperatures are expected to be running a few degrees above normal. Overall, a pleasant weekend is on tap, however, temperatures begin to cool Sunday. Our next chance for showers will be Monday, with a better chance of more widespread rain Wednesday into Thursday. Until then enjoy. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: partly cloudy, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny, breezy & pleasant
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM