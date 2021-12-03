You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Although a little cooler, temperatures are expected to be running a few degrees above normal. Overall, a pleasant weekend is on tap, however, temperatures begin to cool Sunday. Our next chance for showers will be Monday, with a better chance of more widespread rain Wednesday into Thursday. Until then enjoy. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: partly cloudy, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 50s

