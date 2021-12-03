Advertise With Us
VSP investigating single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

(WLBT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police report that at 1:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash.

A Toyota Corolla traveling in the 1000 block of Pike Church Road ran off the road and overturned.

There is at least one person injured, according to VSP. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

