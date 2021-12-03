Volunteers making sure Albemarle Co. students in need have essentials for the holidays

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Parents in Albemarle County are coming together to ensure children in the school district have what they need to succeed this holiday season.

“We want to make sure that a student who needs something received something and can have the same joy as every other child,” Giving Tree Parent Volunteer Coordinator Carla Dodson said.

There are some children in the county who struggle for basics like clothing and even a pair of shoes.

“The guidance counselors do a survey and they have their own protocol which they determine the families with the greatest need,” Dodson said.

Now, volunteers are trying to help these students at Western Albemarle High School and Henley Middle School through the Giving Tree program.

“The Giving Tree gives clothing and shoes to children in need in the western-Albemarle area, so that includes students from Henley, Western, and their siblings,” Dodson said.

Volunteers in the country are raising money to purchase gift card for 110 students in need.

“Our minimum goal is $11,500. That would provide for every child,” Dodson said.

The fundraiser runs until Friday, December 10.

“Without the community we can’t do this. We just need the community to go on and donate money and then we’ll take that money and divide it evenly between the children and provide for every child that we can,” Dodson said.

If you would like to donate to this fundraiser, you can click here. To sponsor a single child, you can donate $100. To sponsor an average-sized family, you can donate $250.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.