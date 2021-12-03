Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Volunteers making sure Albemarle Co. students in need have essentials for the holidays

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Parents in Albemarle County are coming together to ensure children in the school district have what they need to succeed this holiday season.

“We want to make sure that a student who needs something received something and can have the same joy as every other child,” Giving Tree Parent Volunteer Coordinator Carla Dodson said.

There are some children in the county who struggle for basics like clothing and even a pair of shoes.

“The guidance counselors do a survey and they have their own protocol which they determine the families with the greatest need,” Dodson said.

Now, volunteers are trying to help these students at Western Albemarle High School and Henley Middle School through the Giving Tree program.

“The Giving Tree gives clothing and shoes to children in need in the western-Albemarle area, so that includes students from Henley, Western, and their siblings,” Dodson said.

Volunteers in the country are raising money to purchase gift card for 110 students in need.

“Our minimum goal is $11,500. That would provide for every child,” Dodson said.

The fundraiser runs until Friday, December 10.

“Without the community we can’t do this. We just need the community to go on and donate money and then we’ll take that money and divide it evenly between the children and provide for every child that we can,” Dodson said.

If you would like to donate to this fundraiser, you can click here. To sponsor a single child, you can donate $100. To sponsor an average-sized family, you can donate $250.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

Part of Jerry Hendricks Christmas scene train display being featured in downtown Staunton...
Augusta Railroad Club offers holiday display, still looking for permanent home
Santa's Workshop in Staunton features all kinds of toys over the years on display.
Saturdays in Dec. offering holiday festivities in Staunton
(FILE)
VDH: 976,599 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,753 deaths
Progress ‘slow, but there’ on Charlottesville school bus woes
Progress ‘slow, but there’ on Charlottesville school bus woes