Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win

General Assembly Building (FILE)
General Assembly Building (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race has upheld the Republican candidate’s victory.

The decision on Friday reaffirms the GOP’s takeover of the chamber.

The certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed Republicans leading in 52 districts out of 100. After Democrats requested recounts in two races, that left open the remote possibility of a 50-50 split.

The second recount is still expected to proceed next week. But Democrats no longer have a shot at undoing the GOP’s majority after the judges certified that Republican Karen Greenhalgh had won the 85th House District.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A medical helicopter with PHI
Medical helicopter has near miss on its way to UVA Medical Center
Scene of the accident on I-64
ACPD: One person dead in single-vehicle crash on I-64
Scene on Interstate 64
High speed chase with felon ends with overturned vehicle
Brazos Tacos in Charlottesville
Two Charlottesville restaurants are on the move
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down

Latest News

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
(FILE)
UVA School of Law: Supply chain issues create breeding ground for scammers
(FILE)
Officials: 9 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after fire
Urban farming class at Charlottesville High School.
CHS students raising chickens for urban farming class