VDH: 976,599 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,753 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 976,599 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, December 3, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,598.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,753, 12 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,820,781, an increase of 76,139 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.2%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,887, 53 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Vaccine in Virginia:

VDH reports as of Dec. 2: 6,367,372 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 74.6% of the population. Also, 5,565,330 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 65.2% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 1,296,503 have received a booster/third dose.

VDH tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly.

As of Nov. 20: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 4,997, 164.1 hospitalizations, and 59.01 deaths.

As of Nov. 20, there have been 59,808 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,046 hospitalizations and 744 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,567, Charlottesville = 5,552, Fluvanna County = 2,977, Greene County = 2,368, Louisa County = 3,579, Nelson County = 1,470.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,781, Bath County = 519, Buena Vista = 1,433, Harrisonburg = 8,537, Highland County = 197, Lexington = 1,632, Rockbridge County = 2,294, Rockingham County = 9,876, Staunton = 3,576, Waynesboro = 3,803.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 7,000, Fauquier County = 7,603, Madison County = 1,113, Orange County = 4,056, Rappahannock County = 639.

PREVIOUS UPDATES

Thursday, December 2 - 974,001 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,472.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,741, 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,744,642, an increase of 35,874 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 7.0%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,834, 52 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,549, Charlottesville = 5,547, Fluvanna County = 2,968, Greene County = 2,364, Louisa County = 3,555, Nelson County = 1,463.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,755, Bath County = 516, Buena Vista = 1,429, Harrisonburg = 8,524, Highland County = 197, Lexington = 1,630, Rockbridge County = 2,288, Rockingham County = 9,842, Staunton = 3,565, Waynesboro = 3,793.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,973, Fauquier County = 7,576, Madison County = 1,107, Orange County = 4,045, Rappahannock County = 638.

Wednesday, December 1 - 969,116 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,413.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,720, 20 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,744,642, an increase of 47,049 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,782, 80 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,526, Charlottesville = 5,534, Fluvanna County = 2,957, Greene County = 2,352, Louisa County = 3,539, Nelson County = 1,456.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,740, Bath County = 516, Buena Vista = 1,423, Harrisonburg = 8,503, Highland County = 195, Lexington = 1,629, Rockbridge County = 2,286, Rockingham County = 9,813, Staunton = 3,549, Waynesboro = 3,778.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,950, Fauquier County = 7,556, Madison County = 1,105, Orange County = 4,029, Rappahannock County = 636.

Tuesday, November 30 - 969,116 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,907.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,710, 26 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,697,593, an increase of 26,029 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 7.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,702, 51 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,510, Charlottesville = 5,522, Fluvanna County = 2,948, Greene County = 2,343, Louisa County = 3,531, Nelson County = 1,452.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,706, Bath County = 512, Buena Vista = 1,420, Harrisonburg = 8,489, Highland County = 194, Lexington = 1,629, Rockbridge County = 2,283, Rockingham County = 9,790, Staunton = 3,540, Waynesboro = 3,774.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,936, Fauquier County = 7,515, Madison County = 1,104, Orange County = 4,022, Rappahannock County = 635.

Monday, November 29 - 967,209 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,433.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,684.

The total number of people tested is 14,671,564.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 6.1%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,651.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,486, Charlottesville = 5,525, Fluvanna County = 2,941, Greene County = 2,334, Louisa County = 3,524, Nelson County = 1,449.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,680, Bath County = 510, Buena Vista = 1,419, Harrisonburg = 8,469, Highland County = 192, Lexington = 1,627, Rockbridge County = 2,279, Rockingham County = 9,776, Staunton = 3,541, Waynesboro = 3,771.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,911, Fauquier County = 7,490, Madison County = 1,096, Orange County = 4,009, Rappahannock County = 634.

Friday, November 26 - 963,739 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,267.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,635, 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,625,278, an increase of 25,357 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,571, 27 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,455, Charlottesville = 5,515, Fluvanna County = 2,922, Greene County = 2,322, Louisa County = 3,488, Nelson County = 1,448.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,633, Bath County = 508, Buena Vista = 1,414, Harrisonburg = 8,450, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,621, Rockbridge County = 2,270, Rockingham County = 9,739, Staunton = 3,530, Waynesboro = 3,764.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,886, Fauquier County = 7,445, Madison County = 1,089, Orange County = 3,999, Rappahannock County = 627.

Thursday, November 25 - 962,472 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,781.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,616, 19 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,599,921, an increase of 68,900 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,544, 17 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,442, Charlottesville = 5,503, Fluvanna County = 2,915, Greene County = 2,320, Louisa County = 3,477, Nelson County = 1,447.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,622, Bath County = 507, Buena Vista = 1,412, Harrisonburg = 8,442, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,618, Rockbridge County = 2,266, Rockingham County = 9,724, Staunton = 3,522, Waynesboro = 3,763.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,877, Fauquier County = 7,429, Madison County = 1,085, Orange County = 3,993, Rappahannock County = 627.

Wednesday, November 24 - 960,691 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,535.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,597, 24 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,531,021, an increase of 30,580 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,527, 21 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,424, Charlottesville = 5,492, Fluvanna County = 2,903, Greene County = 2,316, Louisa County = 3,459, Nelson County = 1,440.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,587, Bath County = 506, Buena Vista = 1,411, Harrisonburg = 8,437, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,618, Rockbridge County = 2,257, Rockingham County = 9,714, Staunton = 3,516, Waynesboro = 3,762.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,864, Fauquier County = 7,406, Madison County = 1,083, Orange County = 3,975, Rappahannock County = 626.

Tuesday, November 23 - 959,156 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,586.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,573, 25 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,531,021, an increase of 24,603 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,506, 241 fewer than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,409, Charlottesville = 5,484, Fluvanna County = 2,897, Greene County = 2,312, Louisa County = 3,445, Nelson County = 1,440.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,571, Bath County = 504, Buena Vista = 1,404, Harrisonburg = 8,433, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,618, Rockbridge County = 2,252, Rockingham County = 9,702, Staunton = 3,515, Waynesboro = 3,759.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,847, Fauquier County = 7,387, Madison County = 1,079, Orange County = 3,959, Rappahannock County = 622.

Monday, November 22 - 957,570 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,097.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,548.

The total number of people tested is 14,506,418.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,747.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,386, Charlottesville = 5,475, Fluvanna County = 2,886, Greene County = 2,302, Louisa County = 3,445, Nelson County = 1,437.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,559, Bath County = 500, Buena Vista = 1,401, Harrisonburg = 8,426, Highland County = 190, Lexington = 1,616, Rockbridge County = 2,251, Rockingham County = 9,702, Staunton = 3,507, Waynesboro = 3,751.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,834, Fauquier County = 7,365, Madison County = 1,074, Orange County = 3,952, Rappahannock County = 620.

Friday, November 19 - 953,460 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,762.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,492, 23 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,424,539, an increase of 37,293 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.8%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,684, 71 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,342, Charlottesville = 5,453, Fluvanna County = 2,858, Greene County = 2,293, Louisa County = 3,427, Nelson County = 1,425.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,511, Bath County = 500, Buena Vista = 1,396, Harrisonburg = 8,408, Highland County = 189, Lexington = 1,614, Rockbridge County = 2,234, Rockingham County = 9,666, Staunton = 3,498, Waynesboro = 3,738.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,789, Fauquier County = 7,318, Madison County = 1,066, Orange County = 3,920, Rappahannock County = 616.

Thursday, November 18 - 951,698 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,895.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,469, 26 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,387,246, an increase of 44,958 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,634, 71 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,333, Charlottesville = 5,444, Fluvanna County = 2,854, Greene County = 2,291, Louisa County = 3,416, Nelson County = 1,421.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,484, Bath County = 500, Buena Vista = 1,394, Harrisonburg = 8,401, Highland County = 189, Lexington = 1,609, Rockbridge County = 2,229, Rockingham County = 9,651, Staunton = 3,494, Waynesboro = 3,737.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,773, Fauquier County = 7,302, Madison County = 1,061, Orange County = 3,903, Rappahannock County = 615.

Wednesday, November 17 - 949,803 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 2,532.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,443, 21 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,342,288, an increase of 43,055 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.7%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,587, 71 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,311, Charlottesville = 5,443, Fluvanna County = 2,846, Greene County = 2,286, Louisa County = 3,408, Nelson County = 1,416.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,458, Bath County = 499, Buena Vista = 1,387, Harrisonburg = 8,390, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,609, Rockbridge County = 2,216, Rockingham County = 9,643, Staunton = 3,486, Waynesboro = 3,733.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,756, Fauquier County = 7,281, Madison County = 1,051, Orange County = 3,884, Rappahannock County = 611.

Tuesday, November 16 - 947,271 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,210.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,422, 30 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,299,233, an increase of 23,134 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,516, 27 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,279, Charlottesville = 5,423, Fluvanna County = 2,824, Greene County = 2,269, Louisa County = 3,388, Nelson County = 1,410.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,433, Bath County = 498, Buena Vista = 1,382, Harrisonburg = 8,366, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,609, Rockbridge County = 2,208, Rockingham County = 9,617, Staunton = 3,471, Waynesboro = 3,729.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,725, Fauquier County = 7,243, Madison County = 1,045, Orange County = 3,864, Rappahannock County = 608.

Monday, November 15 - 946,061 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 871.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,392.

The total number of people tested is 14,276,099.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,489.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,268, Charlottesville = 5,417, Fluvanna County = 2,816, Greene County = 2,266, Louisa County = 3,386, Nelson County = 1,409.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,422, Bath County = 499, Buena Vista = 1,382, Harrisonburg = 8,352, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,605, Rockbridge County = 2,204, Rockingham County = 9,610, Staunton = 3,465, Waynesboro = 3,726.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,710, Fauquier County = 7,229, Madison County = 1,043, Orange County = 3,862, Rappahannock County = 605.

Friday, November 13 - 942,837 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,466.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,321, 27 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,216,468, an increase of 32,262 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.3%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,407, 47 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,250, Charlottesville = 5,401, Fluvanna County = 2,800, Greene County = 2,256, Louisa County = 3,369, Nelson County = 1,404.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,392, Bath County = 497, Buena Vista = 1,373, Harrisonburg = 8,345, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,600, Rockbridge County = 2,192, Rockingham County = 9,582, Staunton = 3,460, Waynesboro = 3,713.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,691, Fauquier County = 7,196, Madison County = 1,030, Orange County = 3,833, Rappahannock County = 604.

Thursday, November 11 - 941,371 COVID-19 cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,588.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,294, 33 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,184,206, an increase of 39,978 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,360, 45 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,234, Charlottesville = 5,395, Fluvanna County = 2,785, Greene County = 2,247, Louisa County = 3,358, Nelson County = 1,401.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,365, Bath County = 496, Buena Vista = 1,367, Harrisonburg = 8,332, Highland County = 188, Lexington = 1,601, Rockbridge County = 2,186, Rockingham County = 9,564, Staunton = 3,453, Waynesboro = 3,704.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,676, Fauquier County = 7,182, Madison County = 1,026, Orange County = 3,820, Rappahannock County = 602.

Wednesday, November 10 - 939,783 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,407.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,261, 36 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,144,228, an increase of 29,145 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,315, 65 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,222, Charlottesville = 5,392, Fluvanna County = 2,773, Greene County = 2,244, Louisa County = 3,348, Nelson County = 1,400.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,346, Bath County = 496, Buena Vista = 1,363, Harrisonburg = 8,318, Highland County = 187, Lexington = 1,595, Rockbridge County = 2,177, Rockingham County = 9,554, Staunton = 3,450, Waynesboro = 3,696.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,665, Fauquier County = 7,162, Madison County = 1,026, Orange County = 3,808, Rappahannock County = 601.

Tuesday, November 9 - 938,376 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,448.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,225, 35 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,115,123, an increase of 27,890 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,250, 49 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,204, Charlottesville = 5,392, Fluvanna County = 2,757, Greene County = 2,245, Louisa County = 3,334, Nelson County = 1,398.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,325, Bath County = 492, Buena Vista = 1,355, Harrisonburg = 8,314, Highland County = 186, Lexington = 1,595, Rockbridge County = 2,173, Rockingham County = 9,536, Staunton = 3,448, Waynesboro = 3,689.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,639, Fauquier County = 7,151, Madison County = 1,022, Orange County = 3,796, Rappahannock County = 598.

Monday, November 8 - 936,928 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 913.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,190.

The total number of people tested is 14,087,233.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,201.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,186, Charlottesville = 5,385, Fluvanna County = 2,752, Greene County = 2,242, Louisa County = 3,318, Nelson County = 1,393.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,309, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,353, Harrisonburg = 8,313, Highland County = 184, Lexington = 1,594, Rockbridge County = 2,171, Rockingham County = 9,524, Staunton = 3,445, Waynesboro = 3,688.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,623, Fauquier County = 7,125, Madison County = 1,020, Orange County = 3,787, Rappahannock County = 598.

Friday, November 5 - 933,542 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,369.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,125, 36 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 14,006,183, an increase of 31,259 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,097, 73 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,157, Charlottesville = 5,370, Fluvanna County = 2,726, Greene County = 2,230, Louisa County = 3,291, Nelson County = 1,385.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,262, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,339, Harrisonburg = 8,296, Highland County = 182, Lexington = 1,588, Rockbridge County = 2,160, Rockingham County = 9,499, Staunton = 3,429, Waynesboro = 3,679.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,591, Fauquier County = 7,091, Madison County = 1,010, Orange County = 3,760, Rappahannock County = 590.

Thursday, November 4 - 932,173 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,494.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,089, 37 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,974,924, an increase of 32,086 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.4%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 39,024, 58 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,147, Charlottesville = 5,365, Fluvanna County = 2,722, Greene County = 2,226, Louisa County = 3,273, Nelson County = 1,381.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,242, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,338, Harrisonburg = 8,292, Highland County = 182, Lexington = 1,588, Rockbridge County = 2,151, Rockingham County = 9,488, Staunton = 3,425, Waynesboro = 3,673.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,557, Fauquier County = 7,065, Madison County = 1,004, Orange County = 3,751, Rappahannock County = 589.

Wednesday, November 3 - 930,679 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,435.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,052, 32 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,942,838, an increase of 31,379 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,966, 38 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,122, Charlottesville = 5,358, Fluvanna County = 2,713, Greene County = 2,226, Louisa County = 3,257, Nelson County = 1,380.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,234, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,334, Harrisonburg = 8,284, Highland County = 182, Lexington = 1,587, Rockbridge County = 2,150, Rockingham County = 9,476, Staunton = 3,420, Waynesboro = 3,664.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,538, Fauquier County = 7,055, Madison County = 1,003, Orange County = 3,744, Rappahannock County = 586.

Tuesday, November 2 - 929,244 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,245.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 14,020, 36 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 13,911,459, an increase of 25,304 since yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,928, 76 more than yesterday.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,107, Charlottesville = 5,351, Fluvanna County = 2,707, Greene County = 2,233, Louisa County = 3,254, Nelson County = 1,378.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,195, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,332, Harrisonburg = 8,271, Highland County = 180, Lexington = 1,583, Rockbridge County = 2,147, Rockingham County = 9,462, Staunton = 3,417, Waynesboro = 3,654.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,527, Fauquier County = 7,039, Madison County = 1,000, Orange County = 3,735, Rappahannock County = 582.

Monday, November 1 - 927,999 COVID-19 Cases:

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 834.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 13,984.

The total number of people tested is 13,886,155.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 6.0%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 5.5%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 38,852.

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 8,090, Charlottesville = 5,347, Fluvanna County = 2,696, Greene County = 2,222, Louisa County = 3,247, Nelson County = 1,377.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 10,191, Bath County = 491, Buena Vista = 1,329, Harrisonburg = 8,273, Highland County = 180, Lexington = 1,578, Rockbridge County = 2,142, Rockingham County = 9,456, Staunton = 3,413, Waynesboro = 3,651.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 6,523, Fauquier County = 7,021, Madison County = 996, Orange County = 3,732, Rappahannock County = 580.

